BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will give a press conference on Thursday on the outcome of the EU-UK negotiations, the Commission said.

The event will take place at 15:55 CET, it said.