Brexit talks are moving forward, work still to be done: UK PM's spokesman

Anti-Brexit protesters shout slogans outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British talks with the European Union to secure changes to a Brexit deal have moved forward in the last week, but there is still a significant amount of work to do, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked if a vote in parliament on the deal would take place next week, the spokesman said: “What the prime minister specified is that the meaningful vote will be by the 12th (of March), which obviously means it could be any date before or on the 12th, what I would say to you though is that there remains a significant amount of work still to do.”