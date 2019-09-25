World News
September 25, 2019 / 7:08 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

UK government planning short parliament suspension before Oct. 14 Queen's Speech: Sky

1 Min Read

Anti-Brexit protesters hold flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is planning a short suspension of parliament ahead of introducing a new legislative agenda on Oct.14, Sky News reporter Beth Rigby said on Twitter, citing an unnamed senior source.

“Senior source has told me govt will want to do a short prorogation so it can press on with Queen’s Speech on Oct. 14,” she wrote.

A Queen’s Speech is the parliamentary device used to introduce a new session of parliament and usually requires a suspension, known as a prorogation, before it takes place.

Reporting by William James; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below