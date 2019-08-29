Queen did not challenge suspension of UK parliament - Rees-Mogg

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth did not question the government’s request to suspend parliament for over a month ahead of Brexit, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday.

“The queen, her majesty, had no discretion over this. There is no precedent for the queen refusing a request by her prime minister under these circumstances,” Rees-Mogg told the BBC.

He denied a suggestion that moving to suspend parliament had put the monarch, who by convention avoids any involvement in politics, in an awkward position.