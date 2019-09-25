World News
September 25, 2019 / 8:12 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson: We will look at how to bring in new Queen's Speech

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he still wanted to set out a new legislative agenda through a Queen’s Speech and would be examining how to do so in line with the recent ruling from the Supreme Court.

“I think the House and the country does need a Queen’s Speech and we will be examining the judgement to see exactly how that should be brought forward in this new context,” Johnson told parliament.

A Queen’s Speech is the parliamentary device used to introduce a new session of parliament and usually requires a suspension, known as a prorogation, before it takes place.

Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below