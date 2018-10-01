Regulatory checks may be part of Brexit Irish border fix: Raab

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Brexit minister Dominic Raab said Britain would look at how regulatory checks could be used as part of a solution to move Brexit talks forward, but accused the European Union of ‘weaponizing’ the issue of the Irish border.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Raab was responding to a media report that had said the government was preparing to back down on customs checks between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

At an event on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference, he also reiterated any backstop deal with the EU would need to have an end point, and that Prime Minister Theresa May’s goal was to ensure there was no border between Britain and Ireland down the Irish Sea.