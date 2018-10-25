UK says EU pragmatism could alleviate Brexit border blockages

LONDON (Reuters) - If a no-deal Brexit caused blockages at the borders of the United Kingdom then European Union pragmatism could help alleviate disruption, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“Any blockage at the border ought to be, with pragmatism on both sides, to be able to be alleviated,” Raab told parliament.

He added that any arrangement with the EU that provided a bridge between the end of the transition period and the beginning of the future relationship would have to be temporary.

“We need to respect our commitment to provide a bridge between the end of the implementation period and the future relationship,” he said. “That does need to be something that we are not locked in indefinitely to.”