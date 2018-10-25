FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 25, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

UK says EU pragmatism could alleviate Brexit border blockages

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - If a no-deal Brexit caused blockages at the borders of the United Kingdom then European Union pragmatism could help alleviate disruption, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“Any blockage at the border ought to be, with pragmatism on both sides, to be able to be alleviated,” Raab told parliament.

He added that any arrangement with the EU that provided a bridge between the end of the transition period and the beginning of the future relationship would have to be temporary.

“We need to respect our commitment to provide a bridge between the end of the implementation period and the future relationship,” he said. “That does need to be something that we are not locked in indefinitely to.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.