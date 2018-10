LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday that he was confident there is time for Britain to get a good deal in negotiations to leave the European Union

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“I am confident we still have plenty of time left to do a good deal,” Raab told BBC TV at the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference.