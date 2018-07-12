Britain's Brexit minister tells EU: now it is your turn to respond

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that it was now up to the European Union to respond after the government published a long-awaited white paper policy document.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street for this morning's cabinet meeting in Westminster, London, Britain, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“Now, it is time for the EU to respond in kind, we approach these negotiations with a spirit of pragmatism, compromise and, indeed, friendship, I hope, I trust that the EU will engage with our proposals in the same spirit,” he told parliament.

“There should be a firm commitment in the withdrawal agreement requiring the framework for the future relationship to be translated into legal text as soon as possible.”