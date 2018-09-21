Brexit proposals will not be 'salami sliced' by EU: UK minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has already compromised greatly on its Brexit proposals and will not have them “salami sliced” without movement from the European Union, Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We’ve already compromised hugely with the Chequers proposals. We’ve engaged and we want to hear more about what the real critique of it is and we’ve got no other credible alternatives on the table,” Raab told the BBC.

“What we’re not going to do is be salami sliced throughout this negotiation in a typical style that the EU engages in without movement on the other side.”