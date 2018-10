BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain is waiting for a credible response from the European Union to the government’s proposals on the future trading arrangement, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Amid deep divisions at home over Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans, Raab also said there was a desire for the ruling Conservatives to present a united front at their annual conference in Birmingham.