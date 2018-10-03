Brexit minister Raab optimistic about finalizing EU deal in November

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he was optimistic that Britain would agree an approach to the outstanding issues in negotiations with the European Union in time for details of a Brexit deal to be finalised in November.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We’re in a stage of continuous negotiation,” he told Sky News after Prime Minister Theresa May’s closing speech to the Conservative party conference.

Raab added that if there was understanding this month on how differences with the EU over Northern Ireland and the future economic partnership could be resolved, then details would be finalised in a November summit.

“I’m always optimistic,” he said.