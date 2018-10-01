UK Brexit Minister tells EU to get serious in Brexit talks

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - UK Brexit minister Dominic Raab called on European Union leaders to start to compromise in talks over Britain’s exit from the bloc, as time runs out for a deal to be done.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“If the EU want a deal, they need to get serious. And they need to do it now,” Raab told the Conservative party conference in Birmingham on Monday.

He said that the EU’s approach to talks so far had seen “a starkly one-sided approach to negotiation” which had left “no room for serious compromise”.