UK's Raab says next week will be very significant for Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The next week will be very significant for Brexit, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday when asked how near the deadline was in trade talks with the European Union.

“This is a very significant week, the last real major week subject to any further postponement,” Raab told the BBC. He said negotiations were down to their final two basic issues and a deal was possible if the EU showed some pragmatism.