July 12, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Brexit blueprint should reassure EU over strategy: UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s newly appointed Brexit minister said on Thursday he hoped that the government’s soon-to-be-published policy on leaving the European Union will reassure those in the EU who are unclear as to how it will work.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street for this morning's cabinet meeting in Westminster, London, Britain, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out a blueprint for Brexit on Thursday after agreeing a strategy with senior ministers last week that prompted the resignations of two senior ministers. The EU’s top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the proposals needed to be assessed to see if they were workable and realistic.

“What we’ve got in the White Paper is detailed proposals, which Michel Barnier hasn’t seen yet, but I’m hoping will reassure all of those who have concerns about this,” Dominic Raab, who was appointed on Monday after David Davis resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit Strategy, told BBC Radio.

Reporting by Alistair Smout

