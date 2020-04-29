Britain, EU should do a trade deal this year to end uncertainty: Raab

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union should get a trade deal done by the end of the year to end any additional uncertainty, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, repeating that London stands by the timetable to end a transition period in December.

“Let’s be very clear about it, our position is unchanged. The transition period ends on the 31st of December, that is enshrined in law,” he told parliament after stepping in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“There is no intention of changing that and actually what we should do now ... is focus on removing any additional uncertainty, doing a deal by the end of the year and allowing both the UK and the European Union and all of its member states to bounce back as we come through the coronavirus.”