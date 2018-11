FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab walks up Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal for leaving the European Union.

“I regret to say that, following the Cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Raab said May’s plan threatened the integrity of the United Kingdom.