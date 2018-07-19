FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Raab wants to 'heat up' Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s new Brexit negotiator Dominic Raab on Thursday said he was looking forward to intensifying talks with the European Union, as an October deadline draws nearer.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, talks to the media ahead of a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier (not pictured), in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“I am looking forward to with renewed energy, vigor and vim looking at the detail of all of this,” Raab said in a brief statement ahead of a meeting with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

“I am looking forward to intensifying, heating up the negotiations and making sure we are in the best position to get the best deal,” he added.

Brexit campaigner Raab was appointed to the government last week after his predecessor quit.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alissa de Carbonnel

