August 8, 2019 / 6:46 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

EU must budge to avoid no-deal Brexit, UK foreign minister says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab participates in joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - If Brussels does not show flexibility on amending the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, it will have to take responsibility for a no-deal scenario, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

“If the position from the EU is that the withdrawal agreement can’t be changed - whether it’s add-ons or subtractions - full stop, which is their position today, then let’s face it, they will be taking the decision to see the U.K. leave on no-deal terms, and that’s a responsibility they will have to bear,” Raab told Reuters during a visit to Mexico City.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

