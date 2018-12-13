Former Brexit minister Raab: Hard to see how PM May can lead on

FILE PHOTO: Britain's ex-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab appears on the BBC's Marr Show, in London, Britain, November 18, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The scale of opposition to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal means it is difficult to see how she can lead the Conservative Party forward, her former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

“We will have to back her as best we can but problem is that both in relation to Brexit and wider sustainability of the government given likelihood of any changes to the deal, given the likely scale of opposition, it looks very difficult to see how this PM can lead us forward,” Raab told reporters.