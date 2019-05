FILE PHOTO: Dominic Raab, former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union attends "A Better Deal" event in London, Britain, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Brexit Minister Dominic Raab became the sixth candidate to enter the contest to replace Theresa May as prime minister on Saturday, vowing to fight for a fairer deal on Brexit.

“To deliver Brexit successfully will require focus, discipline and resolve,” Raab wrote in an article for the Mail on Sunday newspaper. “As a former Foreign Office lawyer and Brexit Secretary I have the experience.”