Former UK Brexit minister Raab says he will back PM May's deal on Friday

Dominic Raab, former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union gives a radio interview outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Brexit minister Dominic Raab said he would vote for the government’s Withdrawal Agreement on Friday to avoid the risk of Britain having to seek a longer delay to its exit from the European Union.

The government is putting a stripped-down version of its twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Friday in an attempt to secure a delay to Brexit to May 22.

Raab, who quit in opposition to the deal, said his vote on Friday did not mean he would definitely support the government when it seeks approval to ratify the complete exit package.

“I will vote for the motion ... to achieve two essential outcomes: stave off a longer extension and prevent European elections in May,” Raab told parliament.

“I hope the government can more vigorously pursue the reassurance we need on the Withdrawal Agreement and the political declaration to make the deal more acceptable to this house.”