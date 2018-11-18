Former UK Brexit minister Raab says PM May must change course on Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during a press briefing after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was fatally flawed but she could still change course.

Raab, who resigned on Thursday saying he could not support the deal, said he would back May if there was a confidence vote and that talk of a leadership challenge was distracting when the government should be focused on delivering Brexit.

“I still think a deal could be done but it is very late in the day now and we need to change course,” Raab told the BBC, adding that changes should be made before the deal is brought to parliament as lawmakers would not support it as it stands.

“It is very important to take the action now.”