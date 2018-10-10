UK Brexit minister could go to Brussels on Monday if deal near: BBC reporter

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab could meet European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Monday if they are moving closer to a deal, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twittter.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“IF, it can be made to work, then likely Raab will appear alongside Barnier in Brussels on Monday,” she wrote.

“Next week is about showing enough progress for a deal, potentially to be done at special summit in November,” Kuenssberg said.