FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 10, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK Brexit minister could go to Brussels on Monday if deal near: BBC reporter

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab could meet European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Monday if they are moving closer to a deal, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twittter.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“IF, it can be made to work, then likely Raab will appear alongside Barnier in Brussels on Monday,” she wrote.

“Next week is about showing enough progress for a deal, potentially to be done at special summit in November,” Kuenssberg said.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.