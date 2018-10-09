UK Brexit minister Raab confident of Brexit deal in autumn

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he was confident of reaching a deal with the European Union in the coming months, and said the government should hold its nerve in the negotiations.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The negotiations were always bound to be tough in the final stretch. That’s all the more reason why we should hold our nerve, stay resolute and focused, and I remain confident we will reach a deal this autumn,” Raab told parliament.