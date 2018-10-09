FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 9, 2018 / 10:40 AM / in an hour

UK Brexit minister Raab confident of Brexit deal in autumn

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he was confident of reaching a deal with the European Union in the coming months, and said the government should hold its nerve in the negotiations.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The negotiations were always bound to be tough in the final stretch. That’s all the more reason why we should hold our nerve, stay resolute and focused, and I remain confident we will reach a deal this autumn,” Raab told parliament.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.