October 21, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

UK Brexit minister Raab says open-minded on extending post-Brexit transition

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is open-minded about extending the post-Brexit transition period if it means the European Union drops its proposals for the so-called Irish backstop, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

Britain's Brexit minister Dominic Raab appears on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, in London, Britain October 21, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

“If we need a bridge from the end of the implementation period to the future relationship ... I am open minded about using a short extension of the implementation period,” Raab told BBC TV.

“It is an obvious possible route as long as it is short, perhaps a few months, and secondly that we know how we get out of it and obviously it has to solve the backstop issue so that that falls away then as a possibility.”

Raab also said he thought a deal needed to be done by the end of November in order to get the legislation through the UK parliament in time.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by John Stonestreet

