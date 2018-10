LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab British will make a statement on negotiations to leave the European Union in parliament on Tuesday, the opposition Labour Party said.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A Twitter feed for Labour whips, who implement party voting discipline and organize the party’s business in parliament, said “one oral statement” updating parliament on the Brexit negotiations had been confirmed.