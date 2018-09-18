UK Brexit minister sees no alternative to Irish border plan: Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab said the government’s proposal on the post-Brexit border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland was the only credible one, Germany’s Spiegel Online reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier accompanied by a delegation of Irish ministers visits the Armagh and County Louth border between Northern Ireland and Ireland May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

The United Kingdom is due to leave the EU in March next year and so far no comprehensive agreement has been reached. One of the biggest problems is how to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“These (the government’s) are so far the only proposals that guarantee smooth trade between Britain and the EU and take account of the specific problems in Ireland. I have seen no other credible alternative, either from here or from the EU side,” Raab was quoted as saying.

Raab said the upcoming EU meeting in Salzburg, Austria, would be an “important milestone”.

“We have already made extensive compromises.. We have shown ourselves to be very pragmatic and ambitious. Now the ball is in the European Union’s court,” he said.

Raab added that Britain would not hold a second referendum on Brexit and that if lawmakers in parliament were to vote down any agreement, then there would probably be no deal.