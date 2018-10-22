UK lawmakers cannot delay or prevent Brexit by amending vote: Raab

LONDON (Reuters) - Any attempt to change the wording of a vote by the British parliament on a Brexit deal reached by Prime Minister Theresa May will not impact the agreement itself or prevent or delay Britain’s departure from the European Union, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The government has said parliament will get a so-called “meaningful vote” on any deal. Some lawmakers hope to amend the wording of the motion in order to influence the deal or add conditions.

“Any amendments to the motion would not be able to effect amendments to the withdrawal agreement or the future framework which would have been agreed at the international level between the United Kingdom and the European Union,” Raab told parliament.

“Nor could any such amendments delay or prevent our departure from the EU.”