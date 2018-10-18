UK PM May has full support of her top ministers on Brexit: Raab

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has the full support of her top team of ministers in Brexit negotiations, Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

May has signaled she would consider extending a so-called transition period “for a matter of months” after Britain leaves the European Union, a move her critics say is a betrayal of Brexit.

Asked by Sky News if this would win the support of Conservative lawmakers, Raab said: “The Prime Minister has the cabinet’s full support.”