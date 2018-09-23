FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 23, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK standing firm on Brexit proposals, no election planned: Brexit minister Raab

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is standing resolute on its proposals for a divorce deal with the European Union, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, ruling out an early election.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

At a summit in Austria on Thursday, EU leaders rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s “Chequers” plan, saying she needed to give ground on trade and customs arrangements for the UK border with Ireland.

“We have come up with a serious set of proposals...We are not just going to flit from plan to plan like some sort of diplomatic butterfly, we are going to be resolute about this,” Raab told BBC TV. Asked about reports in a Sunday newspaper that May’s aides had begun contingency planning for a November election, he said: “It is for the birds, it is not going to happen.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.