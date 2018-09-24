UK to hold nerve after Brexit talks hit impasse: Brexit minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday that Britain would not flinch in an impasse with the European Union after European leaders rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for leaving the bloc last week.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street, London, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Raab was speaking to the BBC after a cabinet meeting as May battled to save Brexit blueprint.

“We had a good healthy discussion. The prime minister made clear we’re going to keep our calm, hold our nerve and press the EU on some of the criticisms that they’ve made, but also to be clear that there are no credible alternatives that the EU has come up with,” Raab said.