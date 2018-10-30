FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 30, 2018 / 4:02 PM / in 32 minutes

UK likely to suffer long recession after no-deal Brexit: S&P

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man tries on a Union Jack-themed jacket at a souvenir stall in London, Aug 22, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit would likely tip Britain into a recession that could last more than a year, credit ratings agency Standard and Poor’s said on Tuesday.

While its base case was that London and Brussels would agree a withdrawal deal ahead of the March 2019 deadline, the risk of a no-deal had now become large enough to take into consideration in assessing Britain’s creditworthiness, S&P said.

“In the scenario of a no-deal Brexit, our calculations indicate the UK would experience a moderate recession lasting four to five quarters, with GDP contracting by 1.2 percent in 2019 and 1.5 percent in 2020,” S&P said in a statement.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.