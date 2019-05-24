Instant View: Reaction to British PM May's resignation

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would step down on June 7, succumbing to calls in her governing Conservative Party to make way for a new leader to try to break an impasse over Britain’s departure from the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after delivering a statement in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BREXIT SUPPORTER AND CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER THERESA VILLIERS:

“The new Conservative leader needs to bring the party back together and provide real leadership and direction. He or she should immediately seek improved exit terms from the EU. We need to get Brexit done and move on from the divisions it has caused in the party and the country.”

PENSIONS SECRETARY AMBER RUDD:

“As a party we must come together to make a success of the next phase of our party’s great story. Brexit is a process and compromise is needed to pass a Deal that works for everyone.”

SCOTTISH SECRETARY DAVID MUNDELL:

“Yesterday’s elections will surely show that delivering Brexit is now more urgent than ever, and that will fall to a new Prime Minister. It’s time to get on with the process of appointing one.”

LABOUR LAWMAKER JOHN MANN:

“The parliamentary arithmetic will be the same on June 10 as before. No majority for general election. No majority for compromise. No MP majority for leaving the EU, ignoring the reality that yesterday the public voted with their behinds, by sitting on them.”

BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE DIRECTOR GENERAL, ADAM MARSHALL

“Businesses must be reassured that a change at the top in Downing Street does not simply usher in a longer period of posturing and gesture politics. Westminster has already squandered far too much time going around in circles on Brexit.

“The UK is already paying the price for a political system at war over Brexit. Our hard-earned reputation as a great place to do business has been tarnished.”

CAROLYN FAIRBAIN, DIRECTOR OF THE CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY:

“Theresa May could not have worked harder to deliver a Brexit deal that protects the economy. She leaves office with the respect of business. But her resignation must be a catalyst for change. There can be no plan for Britain without a plan for Brexit.”