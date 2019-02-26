UK PM May gives parliament the chance to delay Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday offered lawmakers the chance to vote in just over two weeks time on whether to delay Brexit or go for a potentially disorderly no-deal exit from the European Union if her attempt to ratify a divorce deal fails.

Here is some reaction to her proposal

OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER JEREMY CORBYN

“They say... history repeats itself, first time as tragedy, second time as farce. By the umpteenth time, it can only be described as grotesquely reckless.”

“This is not dithering, it’s a deliberate strategy to run down the clock.”

“The Prime Minister is promising to achieve something she knows is not achievable, and is stringing people along.”

PORTUGAL’S PRIME MINISTER ANTONIO COSTA

“If the sovereign decision of the UK is to leave the European Union, we will regret it, respect it and negotiate it that way. If the sovereign decision of the UK is to continue in the European Union for little longer we will be satisfied. And if the UK’s decision is to remain permanently in the European Union we will be very satisfied.”

CONSERVATIVE EUROSCEPTIC LAWMAKER JACOB REES-MOGG

“If it’s being delayed, which is my suspicion, as a plot to stop Brexit altogether then I think that would be the most grievous error that politicians could commit.”

“It would be overthrowing the referendum result, two general elections - one to call for the referendum and one to endorse the referendum - and would undermine our democracy.”

CONSERVATIVE REMAIN SUPPORTER NICK BOLES

“The Prime Minister has made a significant concession. The detailed commitments that she made at the despatch box mirror the provisions of the Cooper-Letwin bill precisely. The question for all of us is this: can MPs trust her to do what she has promised?”

CONSERVATIVE EUROSCEPTIC LAWMAKER ANDREW BRIDGEN

“The prime minister has said over a 100 times that we are leaving the European Union on March 29 with or without a deal,” he told Reuters.

“The question she has not answered which way she and the government will vote if the revised agreement again fails to pass and there’s a subsequent vote ... on whether to accept leaving with no deal.”

“If it’s line with her previous policy ... clearly she and the government should be voting to leave without a deal. We all remember that the PM also said that no deal is better than a bad deal”

“I reiterate that what we do know is that if no deal is taken off the table then we will have no leverage over the EU for them to continue with negotiations.”

SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON

“PM still not acting in best interests of UK or any part of it. This is all just cynical maneuvering to try to bully MPs into accepting her bad deal - a deal which would remove us from EU/SM/CU (European Union, single market, customs union) with no clarity about what comes after. No one should fall for this.”

INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS

“Parliament must feel and accept the weight of responsibility that is on their shoulders... Seeing the impasse continue may not be comfortable for businesses, but a disorderly exit could bring unbearable disruption for firms.

“While an extension is not an end in itself, it may become a necessity to achieve an orderly exit.”