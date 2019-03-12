UK parliament's rejection of Brexit deal raises no-deal risk: Tusk's spokesman

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference during a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The House of Commons’ second rejection of the EU-UK Brexit deal has “significantly increased” the risk of a damaging “no-deal” divorce, a spokesman for European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

“We regret the outcome of tonight’s vote,” the spokesman said. “On the EU side, we have done all that is possible to reach an agreement ... it is difficult to see what more we can do.”

“With only 17 days left to 29th March, today’s vote has significantly increased the likelihood of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit ... Should there be a UK reasoned request for an extension, the EU27 will consider it and decide by unanimity.”