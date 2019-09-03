The British Conservatives who rebelled and will be expelled from party

LONDON (Reuters) - Twenty-one lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party rebelled against Prime Minster Boris Johnson on Tuesday by backing the first step toward legislating to block a no-deal Brexit. They will be expelled from the Conservative Party.
The 21 lawmakers are as follows:
Guto Bebb
Alistair Burt
David Gauke
Sam Gyimah
Richard Harrington
Anne Milton
Nicholas Soames
Richard Benyon
Greg Clark
Justine Greening
Philip Hammond
Margot James
Caroline Nokes
Rory Stewart
Steve Brine
Kenneth Clarke
Dominic Grieve
Stephen Hammond
Oliver Letwin
Antoinette Sandbach
Edward Vaizey
Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton