September 12, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rebel lawmakers tell UK PM May: change course on Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit-supporting lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s party called on her to change course on Brexit but said they supported her remaining as leader.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

When asked directly if he wanted May to go, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of a grouping in May’s Conservative Party which wants a sharper break with the EU, said:

“The policy needs to be changed but I am supporting the person. Theresa May has enormous virtues, she is a fantastically dutiful prime minister and she has my support - I just want her to change one item of policy.”

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said: “I disagree with her on one issue - and it’s this issue - and she should stay in place because we need stability and we need decent government.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

