UK PM Johnson 'unconvincing' in talks to stop lawmakers' power grab: source

A woman walks past pro-Brexit placards outside the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave an unconvincing explanation on Tuesday of how a deal to leave the European Union could be put in place before parliament is suspended, a source close to talks with the so-called rebels in his party said.

Johnson is trying to persuade Conservative lawmakers who want to stop a no-deal Brexit to fall into line and vote against a move by opposition lawmakers to take control of parliamentary business and prevent Britain from leaving the EU without a deal on Oct. 31.

“The PM gave an unconvincing explanation of how a deal could be ratified, legally drafted, and legislated in the very short time-frame when parliament is not prorogued - and that the previous Leader of the Commons regularly advised her colleagues in the last administration that ‘months’ would be required to legislate for a deal,” the source said on condition of anonymity.