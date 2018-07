LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government intends to bring forward parliament’s mid-year recess to Thursday, a parliamentary official said on Monday.

A man cycles past Parliament buildings on Westminster Bridge during sunset in London, Britain, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The official said the government has tabled a motion for parliament’s early closure to lawmakers, who are debating changes to Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for leaving the European Union put forward by Brexit supporters.