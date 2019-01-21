Britain likely to leave EU without a deal, eurosceptic Rees-Mogg says

FILE PHOTO: British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg walks down the street outside the Houses of Parliament, after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is now likely leave the European Union without a deal after lawmakers defeated Theresa May’s European Union withdrawal deal, a leading eurosceptic lawmaker in her Conservative Party said on Monday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group of anti-EU lawmakers in May’s Conservative party, said the next most likely outcome is the government will secure a revised Brexit deal.

“I think if you were to rank them the most likely is no deal, the second most likely is a redone deal, third is a delay, and fourth a long way behind is not leaving at all,” Rees-Mogg told LBC radio.