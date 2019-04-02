'Deeply unsatisfactory': Rees-Mogg attacks PM May's new Brexit plan

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative Party MP Jacob Rees-Mogg heads to the Parliament in London, Britain March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading hardline Brexiteer in Theresa May’s Conservative Party, attacked her plan to further delay Brexit so she can work with the opposition Labour party to break the impasse over Britain’s departure.

“This is a deeply unsatisfactory approach. It is not in the interests of the country, it fails to deliver on the referendum result and history doesn’t bode well for it,” Rees-Mogg told reporters after a meeting of the Conservative eurosceptic group.

“You do find that leaders who decide to go with the opposition rather than their own party find that their party do not tamely follow,” he said, citing the example of a major 19th century Conservative split over laws on the import of corn.