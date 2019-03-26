Head of UK Conservative eurosceptics: it's May's deal or no Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Brexit supporting Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is interviewed by a television channel in a temporary studio opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of a faction in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party demanding a clean break from the European Union said there was a clear choice now facing lawmakers: back the government’s divorce deal or risk no Brexit at all.

Lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments indicated he could scale back his opposition to May’s deal for leaving the European Union ahead of a another potential vote in parliament on her plan, which has already been rejected twice.

On Monday, British lawmakers wrested control of the parliamentary agenda from the government for a day in a highly unusual bid to find a way through the Brexit impasse.

“The choice seems to be Mrs May’s deal or no Brexit” Rees-Mogg said on Twitter.