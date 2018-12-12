World News
Influential Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out a leadership bid

FILE PHOTO: Brexit supporting Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is interviewed by a television channel in a temporary studio opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Influential pro-Brexit lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg ruled out standing in a leadership contest if British Prime Minister Theresa May loses a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.

“If there is an election from this, I won’t be a candidate,” Rees-Mogg told reporters.

He said he would consider the confidence vote a defeat for May if she did not secure the backing of more than half of Conservative party lawmakers who are not in paid government roles.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Ben Martin; editing by Stephen Addison

