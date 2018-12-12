Influential Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out a leadership bid

FILE PHOTO: Brexit supporting Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is interviewed by a television channel in a temporary studio opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Influential pro-Brexit lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg ruled out standing in a leadership contest if British Prime Minister Theresa May loses a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.

“If there is an election from this, I won’t be a candidate,” Rees-Mogg told reporters.

He said he would consider the confidence vote a defeat for May if she did not secure the backing of more than half of Conservative party lawmakers who are not in paid government roles.