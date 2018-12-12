Influential Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out a leadership bid

LONDON (Reuters) - Influential pro-Brexit lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg ruled out standing in a leadership contest if British Prime Minister Theresa May loses a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.
“If there is an election from this, I won’t be a candidate,” Rees-Mogg told reporters.
He said he would consider the confidence vote a defeat for May if she did not secure the backing of more than half of Conservative party lawmakers who are not in paid government roles.
