UK's Rees-Mogg says will back May's Brexit deal if DUP abstain

Jacob Rees-Mogg walks towards the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexiteer in Theresa May’s Conservative Party, said he would back the prime minister’s EU divorce deal if the Northern Irish DUP party that props up the government abstains on the issue.

Rees-Mogg had previously said he would vote for the deal if the Democratic Unionist Party also joins him in voting for May’s divorce deal with the European Union.

“If the DUP abstained I would feel entitled to back it,” Rees-Mogg told reporters. “If the DUP was still against it I would not feel able to back it.”