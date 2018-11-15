UK PM May could be replaced in weeks rather than months: Rees-Mogg

British Member of Parliament, Jacob Rees-Mogg, speaks from St Stephen's Entrance at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A leadership challenge to British Prime Minister Theresa May could be completed in weeks, eurosceptic lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday.

“I think it can be done quite quickly. I think the parliamentary processes can be sped up,” he told reporters, adding “not months, but I think weeks” when asked about a timeframe.

He named Boris Johnson, David Davis, Esther McVey and Dominic Raab, who have all quit May’s cabinet this year, as possible future leaders, as well as Penny Mordaunt, who was widely rumoured to be considering her cabinet position.