Brexiteer Rees-Mogg says: waiting for lawyers' opinion on May's deal

British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves his house in Westminster, Britain, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was waiting for legal advice on whether to back changes to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, adding that parliament might need to delay Tuesday’s key vote for a day.

“This has been desperately rushed (...),” Rees-Mogg told the BBC. “I think it would be better to have the vote tomorrow when people had more mature consideration rather than this apparent bouncing of the decision which always raises concerns.”